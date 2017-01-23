Preventing winter sports injuries Good Day Preventing winter sports injuries More than 246,000 people were treated at hospitals, doctors' offices, and emergency rooms for injuries related to winter sports in 2015, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sports medicing physician Jennifer Trpkovski with Henry Ford Hospital joined us in studio to give us some tips for keeping safe this winter. You can see her tips below, or by watching her interview in the video player above.

Some helpful tips: