Preventing winter sports injuries

(WJBK) - More than 246,000 people were treated at hospitals, doctors' offices, and emergency rooms for injuries related to winter sports in 2015, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Sports medicing physician Jennifer Trpkovski with Henry Ford Hospital joined us in studio to give us some tips for keeping safe this winter. You can see her tips below, or by watching her interview in the video player above.
Some helpful tips:
- Have a partner with you.
- Warm up thoroughly before playing or participating. Cold muscles, tendons, and ligaments are vulnerable to injury.
- Wear appropriate protective gear, including goggles, helmets, gloves and padding.
- Check that equipment is working properly prior to use.
- Know the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Wear several layers of light, loose and water- and wind-resistant clothing for warmth and protection. Layering allows you to accommodate your body's constantly changing temperature. Proper footwear provides warmth and dryness, as well as ample ankle support.
- Know and abide by all rules of the sport in which you are participating.
- Take a lesson (or several) from a qualified instructor, especially in sports like skiing and snowboarding. Learning how to fall correctly and safely can reduce the risk of injury.
- Drink water to keep your body hydrated.