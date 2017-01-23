Lighthouse of Oakland County's PATH anniversary events Good Day Lighthouse of Oakland County's PATH anniversary events For 25 years, The Lighthouse of Oakland County's PATH program has been providing housing for homeless women and children - and they wouldn't have made it this far without generous support from the community.

You can help support PATH at upcoming 25th Anniversary events.

On Friday, January 27 is a celebratory luncheon and book launch with White House Correspondent April Ryan. FOX 2's Sherry Margolis will host.

Then, on Friday, February 10 is the 25th Anniversary of PATH Celebration at The Community House in Birmingham.

You can get more information and tickets for these events at www.lighthouseoakland.org.