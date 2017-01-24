Reasons to keep your cat indoors

-

In the past it was common to have indoor/outdoor cats, but in recent times there are many dangers that make it unsafe to allow your family pet cat outdoors. Most importantly cats allowed outdoors can become lost, picked up by someone and taken to another area or a shelter, attacked by stray dogs or coyotes, or hit by a car. Cats allowed outdoors can become infested with fleas. Once brought into the home it can be very difficult to get rid of and transfer to other pets or humans. Outdoor and feral cats can carry and spread fatal viruses; Feline Leukemia, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and Feline Infectious Peritonitis. These diseases are transmitted through contact with other cats, urine or feces. Please keep your cat indoors! It will live a much longer healthier life. For information about this week's pet contact: Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society & Animal Protection Facility (313)884-1551 www.GPAAS.org