Sesame Street Live returns to Detroit Jan. 26 - Feb. 12 Good Day Sesame Street Live returns to Detroit Jan. 26 - Feb. 12 Sunny days are coming to the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Sesame Street Live returns January 26 - February 12 with "Make A New Friend."

- Sunny days are coming to the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Sesame Street Live returns January 26 - February 12 with "Make A New Friend."

Tickets are on sale now starting at $17, and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge) at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.