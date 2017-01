National Green Juice Day Jan. 26 Good Day National Green Juice Day Jan. 26 January 26 is National Green Juice Day. Juicing is a great way for your body to quickly soak up some much-needed nutrients.

Elliot Disney and Ashley Roberts from Beyond Juicery + Eatery joined us on The Nine to tell us more about juicing, and what different kinds of juices they offer. To find a Beyond Juicery + Eatery location near you, visit www.beyondjuicedetroit.com.