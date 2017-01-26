Mom predicts baby's life-threatening illness before doctors had a clue Good Day Mom predicts baby's life-threatening illness before doctors had a clue Medium Lynn Darmon believes we mothers do have a little thing called Mother's Intuition, and she's got the story to prove it.

- Do mothers have a sixth sense?

Sometimes, us moms can overreact in certain situations -- but sometimes we may under react, too. We may second-guess our gut feelings or our intuition. Medium Lynn Darmon believes we mothers do have a little thing called Mother's Intuition, and she's got the story to prove it.

She had a feeling while her baby was still in the womb that something wasn't right. And one day, while she was nursing baby Ali, she had a vision of her baby underneath a white sheet. Lynn knew she needed to find out what was going on.

She visited the hospital and even the emergency room several times with Ali, but was always sent home. They thought Lynn might be having a psychiatric breakdown.

Eventually, a pediatric specialist at Beaumont stepped in and asked Lynn what she thought was wrong. Lynn, just going in intuition, told the doctor something was off with Ali's abdomen.

Turns out -- Ali had a rare, undetected infection outside her small intestine which could have been fatal if not caught just in time. Within hours, she was in surgery.

Lynn joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her intuition and her story. You can watch in the video player above.

Lynn says, if you have a nagging feeling that just won't go away, to pay more attention to it because it's probably your intuition trying to tell you something.

If you'd like to learn more about Lynn or contact her, visit www.lynndarmon.com.