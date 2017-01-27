Hall of Famer Wendy Hilliard launching low-cost gymnastics program in Detroit Good Day Hall of Famer Wendy Hilliard launching low-cost gymnastics program in Detroit Hall of Fame gymnast Wendy Hilliard was the first African-American to represent the U.S. in international competition.

- Hall of Fame gymnast Wendy Hilliard was the first African-American to represent the U.S. in international competition. Now, she's helping make dreams a reality here in her hometown of Detroit. She's launching The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation to provide low-cost gymnastics to the community.

The program will provide gymnastics classes every Saturday for boys and girls ages 5-17. The classes are at Joe Dumars Field House at Woodward and 8 Mile.

Classes are taught by local, experienced gymnastics coaches in artistic, tumbling and rhythmic gymnastics.

The WHGF program also hopes to expand the program to a larger facility in Detroit within the next year or two.

You can get more information and sign up at www.wendyhilliard.org. You can also request more information by calling (212) 316-0315 or (877) 554-0971 or by emailing info@wendyhilliard.org. There may a wait list for some classes.