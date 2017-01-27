Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame at Novi Home Show Good Day Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame at Novi Home Show The Novi Home Show is taking place this weekend at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Dr. Lori Verderame from "Dr. Lori's Antiques Appraisal Comedy Show" will be there to appraise your items for $25. She says nothing is off limits, and if the object is too big you can bring a picture.

She'll also be at the Inspiration stage on Friday at 3 and 6 p.m.; on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.; and on Sunday at noon and 3 p.m.

For more information on the Novi Home Improvement Show, January 29-31, visit www.novihomeshow.com.