EatPakd is a meal box option for kids' lunches Good Day EatPakd is a meal box option for kids' lunches You've probably heard of the home delivery meal boxes by now -- and there's a new one out there that simplifies meal planning even more for busy parents.

All lunches are customizable, chef-tested and kid-approved. The food is easy to pack in your own lunchbox, and meals are planned to stay fresh while on the go.

Founded in Chicago, EatPakd meals are made and packed in the Midwest, and only ship to a number of Midwest states right now. Delivery in Michigan just launched earlier this week.

Meal plans start at $26/week, with four, eight or 12-pack delivery options. Prices average about $6 - $6.50 a meal, depending on how many you order.

You can get more information at www.eatpakd.com.

Cofounder Rebecca Sholiton also joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the lunches. You can watch her interview in the video player above.