Keeping clutter out of the home

We know clutter looks bad -- but turns out, it makes us feel bad, too.

Recent studies show that cluttered, hyper-abundant homes make women more stressed, increasing the risk for depression and leading to an increase in the hormone cortisol - and the direct link between unhappy depictions of household spaces and higher stress levels is significant. These studies also report that fathers often disregard mention by spouses of the messes and are not psychologically affected like the mothers, as women still take on most of the housework responsibility.

Therapist Carrie Krawiec joins us on The Nine to give us some tips about communicating and delegating house chores to the family. You can hear her advice in the video player above.