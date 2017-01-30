Keeping active in the winter Good Day Keeping active in the winter Cold weather makes it tempting to stay indoors and hibernate for the winter.

However, being inactive for months at a time can have harmful effects on our physical and mental health. For children and adults, long periods of immobility can lead to weight gain and a higher risk of chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Registered dietitian Grace Derocha joined us on The Nine with some ideas for staying fit in the winter. Her ideas include an indoor scavenger hunt; incorporating active video games; and engaging in winter sports. You can hear more of her ideas by watching her interview in the video player above.