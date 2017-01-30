Danielle Simone and Breanne Lemaux from The Wedding Shoppe join us on The Nine.

Marriage at halftime during Detroit Roller Derby match Feb. 4 Good Day Marriage at halftime during Detroit Roller Derby match Feb. 4 Love will be in the air at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on February 4. Fans of Detroit Roller Derby will get to cheer on their favorite teams during the double header game - and attend a wedding!

- Love will be in the air at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on February 4. Fans of Detroit Roller Derby will get to cheer on their favorite teams during the double header game - and attend a wedding!

A couple will tie the knof during half time.

The games are at the Detroit Masonic Temple. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

The Wedding Shoppe in Berkley is helping deck out the bride and the bridal party. They joined us in studio to tell us more about the big day, and to show us some looks that might be right for your upcoming wedding.

For more information on The Wedding Shoppe, visit www.theweddingshoppe.net.

For more information on Detroit Roller Derby, or to purchase tickets, visit www.detroitderbygirls.com.

