Leader Dogs for the Blind looking for volunteer host families

Rochester Hills-based organization Leader Dogs for the Blind is seeking volunteer host families for dogs.

They're holding a Breeding Stock Host Orientation to give anyone interested in helping out some information about being a host family.

What they need most right now are hosts for Leader Dog Moms. Hosts would have the dog for 2 to 2 1/2 years, through up to four litters.

Then the Leader Dog Mom is spayed and the host family can adopt her.

