Eliza Neals, a headliner for the Ferndale Blues Festival, joined FOX 2 for an in-studio performance.

The festival is a nine-day event taking place Jan. 27 through Feb. 4 that features live bands playing music ranging from jazz to rock-n-roll.

For more information about Ms. Neals and the festival, CLICK HERE.