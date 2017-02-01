Howell Nature Center to hold special Groundhog Day event Good Day Howell Nature Center to hold special Groundhog Day event Meet Woody the Woodchuck!

This special critter visited the FOX 2 studios ahead of her big day on Thursday, where she'll predict the end of winter.

Beth Baumgartner of the Howell Nature Center stopped in to tell about their special Groundhog Day event on Thursday.

The agenda is as follows:

7:15 a.m. Complimentary Continental Breakfast

7:45 a.m. Celebration Begins

7:55 a.m. Remarks by CEO Dick Grant and Wildlife Director Dana DeBenham and costume contest drawing!

Hey, Kids! Dress in a costume representing your hopes for an early spring or six more weeks of wintry fun! Everyone in costume will be entered in a drawing for a FREE Week of Summer Day Camp at Howell Nature Center!

