Go Red for Women in February with Macy's

- Go Red for Women is a nationwide campaign inspiring and igniting women to take action for better heart health. During February, American Heart Month, you can be a part of the campaign and donate to your local Go Red For Women through Macy's.

You can buy an official Red Dress pin for $3 and receive an extra 25% off most storewide purchases. One hundred percent of the red dress pin sales goes towards Go Red For Women.

Macy's is also offering three special red dresses by Calvin Klein, Kensie and Thalia and a collection of Ideology active shirts in which 10% of the purchase price will go back to Go Red in our local communities. You can see some of the outfits by watching the video in the player above.

For more information, visit www.macys.com/gored.