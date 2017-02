ASL signed performance of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' at Walled Lake Northern High School Good Day ASL signed performance of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' at Walled Lake Northern High School Students at Walled Lake Northern High School are performing the musical "Thoroughly Modern Millie," but this production comes with a unique twist. Along with the actors, shadow interpretation will also take place on stage for the deaf and hard of hearing.

- Students at Walled Lake Northern High School are performing the musical "Thoroughly Modern Millie," but this production comes with a unique twist. Along with the actors, shadow interpretation will also take place on stage for the deaf and hard of hearing.

You can catch the play February 3-4, and 10-12. The February 4 performance is the one that will be an ASL signed performance.

You can get more information or order tickets online here.