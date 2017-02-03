Juju Auclair's debut fight at the Joe Louis Arena Good Day Juju Auclair's debut fight at the Joe Louis Arena You can catch Juju Auclair's debut fight against the undefeated Larkyn Dasch on Saturday, February 4 at the Joe Louis Arena.

Fight Nite at The Joe: IFL 66 starts at 7 p.m. and is part of the Farewell Season at The Joe. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge) at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com.

This night of full-contact MMA action will feature a scheduled 15 explosive, hard hitting bouts between the Midwest's most fierce male and female MMA cage warriors including several International Fight League championship matchups. Highlighting the evening's event will be a live DJ, gorgeous ring girls, dancers, an amazing light show, and of course, IFL belts will be on the line in heart-stopping battles.