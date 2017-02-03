King Tut exhibit at Cranbrook now through Sept. 3

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni takes us to Cranbrook, where the new King Tut exhibit has just opened to the public.

Posted:Feb 03 2017 12:42PM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 12:42PM EST

(WJBK) - Take a walk through ancient Egyptian culture through Cranbrook Institute of Science's newest exhibit, Tutankhamun: "Wonderful Things" from the Pharaoh's Tomb.

This collection replicates the famous young pharaoh's legendary treasures and recreates the richest archaeological find of all time, and will be at the museum through September 3, 2017.

The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and is an additional cost ($8-$10) to museum general admission. For information on hours and pricing, visit https://science.cranbrook.edu/visit/admission.


