King Tut exhibit at Cranbrook now through Sept. 3

Take a walk through ancient Egyptian culture through Cranbrook Institute of Science's newest exhibit, Tutankhamun: "Wonderful Things" from the Pharaoh's Tomb.

This collection replicates the famous young pharaoh's legendary treasures and recreates the richest archaeological find of all time, and will be at the museum through September 3, 2017.

The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and is an additional cost ($8-$10) to museum general admission. For information on hours and pricing, visit https://science.cranbrook.edu/visit/admission.