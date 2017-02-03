See award-winning 'Train Station' in Royal Oak Feb. 7 Good Day See award-winning 'Train Station' in Royal Oak Feb. 7 A movie about a mysterious train accident is grabbing the attention of film enthusiasts from all over the world.

"Train Station" was directed by 40 filmmakers from 25 different coutries. It was the winner of Best Feature at the LA Diversity Film Festival.

The film follows a single main character played by 40 different actors, ranging in age, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Along his/her journey, he/she is presented with a series of choices--some small, some life altering. Every time a choice is made, the film switches to a new cast, a new city, and the same story continues, helmed by a new director. Locations include Berlin, Bogota, Detroit, Dubai, Jakarta, Los Angeles, Singapore, South Africa, Sudan, Tehran and over a dozen other cities across five continents.

You can see the film one night only at the Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak on Tuesday, February 7.

You can get more information and tickets online www.collabfeature.com.

Film editor Jeff Jewell is also an employee of FOX 2