Detroit Titans 1976-77 reunion weekend Feb. 10 The University of Detroit Titans are honoring one of their most memorable basketball teams this weekend 40 years after its Sweet 16 run.

The reunion weekend for the 1976-1977 men's basketball team is February 10, when the Titans host Oakland in historic Calihan Hall.

The 40-year reunion of the Sweet 16 squad will feature a luncheon with most the team in attendance along with Hall of Famer in head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale.

At the game that night against the Golden Grizzlies, the team will be honored with the John Conti Letterman of Distinction Award at halftime and Duerod will have his jersey retired to hang with the other legendary Titans in a pregame ceremony.

Tickets to all Titan home games start at just $10, $6 for children and seniors.

You can get more information on the luncheon or purchase game tickets online here.