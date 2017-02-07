Joel Paul Reisig and Ken Alter join us on The Nine to tell us more about 'Amanda and the Fox.'

World premiere of 'Amanda and the Fox' Feb. 11 Good Day World premiere of 'Amanda and the Fox' Feb. 11 The Michigan-made film "Amanda and the Fox" premieres at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial theater on Saturday, February 11.

Shot entirely in southeast Michigan, Amanda and the Fox is the story of a ten year old girl who desperately wants a puppy, and her father who is opposed to the notion, entirely. One day Amanda finds a young fox in her backyard, she smuggles it inside and attempts to secretly keep it as a pet.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m. with a reception afterward. Tickets are $18.

