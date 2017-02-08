2017 National Singing Star competition at Oakland Mall in February

(WJBK) - "American Idol" may be gone, but singing hopefuls still have a chance to shine in metro Detroit in the 2017 National Singing Star competition.
Singers of all ages are welcome to attend open call auditions at Oakland Mall February 12-13. And, the best part -- the competition benefits Children's Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's Hospital.
Open call auditions are Sunday, February 12 from 12 - 3 p.m. and Monday, February 13 from 3-7 p.m. You can pre-register and avoid the lines at www.nationalsingingstar.com.
The competitions will be held February 19-21. The winner is titled Detroit's Singing Star, and receives a cash prize and a professional recording studio demo.
Proceeds from voting benefit Children's Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's Hospital.
You can get more information at www.nationalsingingstar.com.