2017 National Singing Star competition at Oakland Mall in February

Julie Matthews, the Children's Miracle Network Beaumont Event Coordinator, joins us in studio to tell us more about the competition.

Posted:Feb 08 2017 08:39AM EST

(WJBK) - "American Idol" may be gone, but singing hopefuls still have a chance to shine in metro Detroit in the 2017 National Singing Star competition.

Singers of all ages are welcome to attend open call auditions at Oakland Mall February 12-13. And, the best part -- the competition benefits Children's Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's Hospital.

Open call auditions are Sunday, February 12 from 12 - 3 p.m. and Monday, February 13 from 3-7 p.m. You can pre-register and avoid the lines at www.nationalsingingstar.com.

The competitions will be held February 19-21. The winner is titled Detroit's Singing Star, and receives a cash prize and a professional recording studio demo.

Proceeds from voting benefit Children's Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's Hospital.

You can get more information at www.nationalsingingstar.com


