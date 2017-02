New episodes of local car show 'Detroit Steel' Feb. 11 Good Day New episodes of local car show 'Detroit Steel' Feb. 11 A new show on The History Channel is bringing the muscle back to the Motor City.

"Detroit Steel" centers around the custom car shop Mobsteel and the custom rides that mix Detroit's celebrated past and its evolving future.

An all-new episode will premiere Saturday, February 11th at 10PM ET/PT.