- The Riesling is one of the varietals for which Michigan's Old Mission Peninsula's wine region is most celebrated. You can celebrate the wine, too, at Romance the Riesling on February 18, 2017.

Each winery will pair their favorite Riesling with a delectable food in honor of the famed grape. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wineriesofomp.com.