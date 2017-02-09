Cupid's Undie Run Detroit Feb. 11 Good Day Cupid's Undie Run Detroit Feb. 11 Whether you're a couple or single and just out with friends, you can celebrate Valentine's Day while helping out a good cause at the Cupid's Undie Run Detroit.

The one-mile run is on Valentine's Day weekend, Saturday, February 11, 2017. Runners run in their underwear to raise money for the Children's Tumor Foundation and Neurofibromatosis (NF) research. In 2016, Cupid's Undie Run raised $3.5 million dollars for NF nationally, and the Detroit race raised a total of $233,000.

This event is expected to draw more than 1,000 runners in downtown Detroit starting and ending at the Fillmore Detroit on Woodward. Registration for the race is still open at http://cupidsundierun.org/city/detroit/.