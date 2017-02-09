Disney's The Lion King in Detroit now - Feb. 26 Good Day Disney's The Lion King in Detroit now - Feb. 26 Disney's The Lion King is at the Detroit Opera House from February 1-26.

In the production, you can catch local actor John Sloan III. He's been touring with the production as a singer in the ensemble who portrays all sorts of animals in The Circle of Life. He joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the show. You can watch his interview above.

Tickets prices start at $25. You can get tickets at all Ticketmaster locations, online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-982-2787 and at The Fisher Theatre box office and the Detroit Opera House box office.