Get Yourself Treated at the Detroit Public Health STD Clinic

- There's a place for Detroiters to go if they want to make sure they're safe from sexually transmitted diseases. The Detroit Public Health STD Clinic provides a variety of testing and treatment, among other ammenities.

Anyone can come in and be seen and treated at the clinic, despite your ability to pay. The clinic has testing available for a variety of infections.

The clinic is located at 50 East Canfield in Detroit. It's open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesdays until 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (313) 577-9100 or visit www.DetroitSTD.org.