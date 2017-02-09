Get Yourself Treated at the Detroit Public Health STD Clinic

Jennifer Mahn, Clinic Operations Manager, and Dr. Christine Heumann, Medical Director, join us in studio to tell us more about the STD Clinic.

Posted:Feb 09 2017 01:44PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 01:44PM EST

(WJBK) - There's a place for Detroiters to go if they want to make sure they're safe from sexually transmitted diseases. The Detroit Public Health STD Clinic provides a variety of testing and treatment, among other ammenities.

Anyone can come in and be seen and treated at the clinic, despite your ability to pay. The clinic has testing available for a variety of infections.

The clinic is located at 50 East Canfield in Detroit. It's open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesdays until 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (313) 577-9100 or visit www.DetroitSTD.org


