Sareytales at Dirty Show Feb. 10-18

- For over a decade, the Dirty Show has been considered one of the largest and most important erotic art exhibitions on the planet.

Each year, the exhibit features hundreds of quality erotic works, in virtually every imaginable media, from all over the world. Now, in its 18th year, the exhibition continues to push boundaries, and remains a beacon for established and emerging artists from around the world. It will be in Detroit February 10-18.

You can find work from local artist Sarey Ruden at the show. Sareytales are unique pieces of graphic art with a shocking - but hilarious - backstory.

Sarey is a graphic designer from Detroit. She's single, and over the years she's heard some very rude and cruel comments. After years of online dating disasters, she became inspired to turn all the creepy, cruel and sometimes funny things she's heard into works of art.

The Dirty Show is at the Russell Exhibition Center. You can buy tickets or get more information at www.dirtydetroit.com.

For more information on Sareytales, visit www.sareytales.com. (WARNING: Some prints contain graphic words or images and may not be safe for work.)