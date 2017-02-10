'Married But Single Too' in Detroit Feb. 14-19 Good Day 'Married But Single Too' in Detroit Feb. 14-19 "Married But Single Too" is the follow-up to "Married But Single" from writer, director, and producer Je'Caryous Johnson. The show kicks off its national tour in February in Detroit.

Six shows are scheduled from February 14-19 at the Music Hall center for the Performing Arts on Madison Street. Shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be be purchased at the Music Hall Center Box Office, via phone at 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com.

You can learn more about the show at www.jecaryous.com.