Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers kick off Truckloads of Hope

Scott LaRiche from Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and Jerry Johnson from Capuchin Soup Kitchen join us in studio to tell us more about Truckloads of Hope.

Posted:Feb 13 2017 11:03AM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 11:03AM EST

(WJBK) - Truckloads of Hope is the new donation drive launched by the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers (MDCD), with all 38 dealers filling a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with bathing supplies, toiletries and household items donated by community members for use with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen's Services Center.

The goal of the donation drive is for each location to fill a Chevy Silverado truck bed with donations and deliver it to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen via a Silverado caravan on Wednesday, March 8.

Visitors are invited to place their donations in the back of a 'Truckloads of Hope' Chevy Silverado truck display at any of the participating MDCD showrooms between Feb. 13 and March 3. As a thank you, participating dealers will provide a free car wash to those making a minimum $5 value donation.

Much-needed donations include:

  • Hand and bath towels
  • Shampoo
  • Soap
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Sheets (full size and twin size)
  • Blankets (full size and twin size)
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Paper Towel
  • Toilet Tissue
  • Baby wipes
  • Diapers

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories