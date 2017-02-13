Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers kick off Truckloads of Hope Good Day Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers kick off Truckloads of Hope Truckloads of Hope is the new donation drive launched by the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers (MDCD), with all 38 dealers filling a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with bathing supplies, toiletries and household items donated by community members for use with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen's Services Center.

The goal of the donation drive is for each location to fill a Chevy Silverado truck bed with donations and deliver it to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen via a Silverado caravan on Wednesday, March 8.

Visitors are invited to place their donations in the back of a 'Truckloads of Hope' Chevy Silverado truck display at any of the participating MDCD showrooms between Feb. 13 and March 3. As a thank you, participating dealers will provide a free car wash to those making a minimum $5 value donation.

Much-needed donations include: