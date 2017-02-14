Gary Shunk Trio at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe Feb. 15-18 Good Day Gary Shunk Trio at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe Feb. 15-18 Gary Shunk has long been regarded as one of the finest jazz pianists in Detroit, and has played with virtually everybody in town over the last 30 years. He's headlining his own show this week at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe.

- Gary Shunk has long been regarded as one of the finest jazz pianists in Detroit, and has played with virtually everybody in town over the last 30 years. He's headlining his own show this week at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe.

He has several shows February 15-18. There is no cover on Wednesday and Thursday, and a $15 cover on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (313) 882-JAZZ (5299).

The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe is located at 97 Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Farms.