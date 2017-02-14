Naked Magicians at The Fillmore Feb. 16 Good Day Naked Magicians at The Fillmore Feb. 16 The duo from Down Under have taken their magic show all over Australia and Europe and are now coming to the U.S. They'll be in Detroit on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Left without sleeves or pockets, The Naked Magicians' saucy magic is baffling and entertaining, bringing a new meaning to "now you see it." This boisterous R-rated magic show, strips away the top hats and capes, promising full frontal illusions. Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants. This show proves just that.

The show is at The Fillmore at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and start at $20. You can get tickets at the box office, Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone 800-745-3000.