Tread carefully before signing a gym membership Good Day Tread carefully before signing a gym membership Picking the right gym is not as easy as it looks. When is comes to contracts and the fine print, you can find yourself in a nightmare if you're not careful.

- Picking the right gym is not as easy as it looks. When is comes to contracts and the fine print, you can find yourself in a nightmare if you're not careful.

Last year the Michigan Attorney General Office's Consumer Protection Division received 84 complaints against health clubs, gyms, and fitness centers. In most of these cases, consumers said what they were told by sales personnel didn't match the written contract. Many others found the high-pressure sales tactics offensive.

Attorney Dani Liblang from The Liblang Law Firm, P.C., in Birmingham joins us on The Nine with some tips.

Here is a check list before signing: