5 red foods to incorporate in your diet Good Day 5 red foods to incorporate in your diet With Valentine's Day and National Heart Health Month in the same month February is a great time to incorporate some red into your diet.

- With Valentine's Day and National Heart Health Month in the same month February is a great time to incorporate some red into your diet.

Antonio Stephan from Lifetime Fitness joins us on The Nine to give us a list of red foods to incorporate into our diet.