Detroit street renamed honoring Tommy 'The Hit Man' Hearns Good Day Detroit street renamed honoring Tommy 'The Hit Man' Hearns Seven-time boxing champion Tommy "The Hit Man" Hearns will have a street in Detroit renamed in his honor this weekend.

The renaming ceremony is on Saturday, February 18 near Atkinson Park at McGraw Avenue and Junction Street at 1 p.m.