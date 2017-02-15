Detroit street renamed honoring Tommy 'The Hit Man' Hearns

Tommy "The Hit Man" Hearns joins us in studio with Thomas Bolden, who spearheaded the street-naming effort.

Posted:Feb 15 2017 11:24AM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 11:24AM EST

(WJBK) - Seven-time boxing champion Tommy "The Hit Man" Hearns will have a street in Detroit renamed in his honor this weekend.

The renaming ceremony is on Saturday, February 18 near Atkinson Park at McGraw Avenue and Junction Street at 1 p.m.


