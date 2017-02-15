Detroit street renamed honoring Tommy 'The Hit Man' Hearns

(WJBK) - Seven-time boxing champion Tommy "The Hit Man" Hearns will have a street in Detroit renamed in his honor this weekend.
The renaming ceremony is on Saturday, February 18 near Atkinson Park at McGraw Avenue and Junction Street at 1 p.m.
