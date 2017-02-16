I Ran The D 5k at Comerica Park April 23 Good Day I Ran The D 5k at Comerica Park April 23 Opening Day isn't the only big event coming to Comerica Park in April. A new 5k is also part of the "April In The D" celebration, and it could get you right on the field.

The I RAN THE D 5K Run/Walk Presented by FOX Sports Detroit is on Sunday, April 23 at Comerica Park. The race route starts at the Big Tiger and finishes on the Comerica Park field.

Registration is $45 until March 5, when the price increases. You can get more information and register online here at www.FOXSportsDetroit.com. Some packages also include sporting tickets to various games.