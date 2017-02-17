9th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge kicks off Good Day 9th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge kicks off Art Van Furniture is kicking off its annual Art Van Charity Challenge, which gives away $180,000 in grants to local nonprofits.

Charities across the Midwest that provide assistance to children, health car and human servies are eligible to submit an application. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The winning charity receivs a $100,000 grant.

The fundraising portion of the challenge will kick off on Tuesday, April 4 at noon and runs through April 25. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 26. The winning charity receivs a $100,000 grant.

Powered by CrowdRise, the Art Van Charity Challenge raised $2.3 million last year alone. Since the Art Van Charity Challenge started in 2009, Art Van Furniture has donated more than $8 million and raised over $24 million for more than 350 charities.

Art Van Furniture's Vice President of Corporate Communications Diane Charles joined us in studio to tell us more about the Art Van Charity Challenge. You can watch in the video player above.



For more information about the Art Van Charity Challenge and how to get involved, please visit www.artvancharitychallenge.com.