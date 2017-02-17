Girl Scout cookie booth sales start today Good Day Girl Scout cookie booth sales start today Booth sales of the everloved Girl Scout cookies begin Friday, February 17, 2017.

The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan will sell the traditional favorites (Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, Savannah Smiles, and Trefoils) for $4.00 per box. Specialty varieties, the gluten-free Toffee-tastic and the new Girl Scout S'mores will sell for $5.50 per box.

The new cookie, Girl Scout S'mores, was mainly available by pre-order until January 25th. Customers hoping to purchase S'mores at booths may have to look a little harder to find them.

Kylie Welch, a top seller from last year in southeast Michigan, joined us in studio to tell us more about her sales. She sold more than 5,000 boxes of cookies last year. You can watch her interview in the video player above.

If you don't come across a booth at any of your local shopping places, the girls are having a pop-up shop in downtown Detroit at the Detroit Xperience Factory near Campus Martius. The pop-up will be open every Friday through March 10 from 12-4 p.m. Detroit Xperience Factory is located at 123 Monroe Avenue.

Girl Scout troops will also be selling cookies in area malls throughout the sale.

Mall kiosk locations include:

Fairlane Town Center (Dearborn)

Twelve Oaks Mall (Novi)

Great Lakes Crossing (Auburn Hills)

Laurel Park Place (Livonia)

Macomb Mall (Roseville)

Lakeside Mall (Sterling Heights)

Oakland Mall (Troy)

Southland Center (Taylor)

Westland Shopping Center (Westland)

Birchwood Mall (Fort Gratiot Township)

Genesee Valley Mall (Flint Township)

Cookie lovers can also use the Cookie Locator app to find cookie booths near them. The app is available on in the App Store and Google Play store.

