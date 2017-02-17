Get outdoors this winter at Huron-Clinton Metroparks

Posted:Feb 17 2017 01:34PM EST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 01:34PM EST

(WJBK) - The Huron-Clinton Metroparks consist of 13 beautiful parks, covering over 25,000 acres throughout Southeast Michigan, encompassing Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties.

You can find a variety of activities at all Metroparks throughout the year.

Jennifer Hollenbeck, Patrick Bigelow and Gary Hopp from Metroparks joined us on The Nine to tell us more about some of the exciting things to do. You can watch in the video player above.

To find a Metropark near you, visit www.metroparks.com


