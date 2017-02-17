Mac and The Big Cheese at Detroit Boat Show Good Day Mac and The Big Cheese at Detroit Boat Show The comedy cooking duo Mac & The Big Cheese is headlining the closing weekend of the Detroit Boat Show with entertaining tips for cooking on a boat or at a marina.

- The comedy cooking duo Mac & The Big Cheese is headlining the closing weekend of the Detroit Boat Show with entertaining tips for cooking on a boat or at a marina. Said to be the Abbott and Costello of comedy cooking, Mac & the Big Cheese bring people together through food and laughter.

The Detroit Boat Show runs February 11-19 at Cobo Center.

Show Hours

Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday through Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Admission to the show is $13 for adults. Children 12 and under are free with an adult. Tickets and promotion schedules are available at www.detroitboatshow.net. Parking is available at Cobo Center and surrounding lots.