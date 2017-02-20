Medium and author Rebecca Rosen at The Berman Feb. 21 Good Day Medium and author Rebecca Rosen at The Berman Feb. 21 Rebecca Rosen is a renowned psychic medium and an international best-selling author. Her 20+ year career began in metro Detroit.

Rebecca just released her third book, "What the Dead Have Taught Me About Living Well." In the book, Rebecca opens up about her personal life and answers the questions that fans ask the most, like how does her connection to the world beyond help her in her day-to-day life?

Rebecca will be at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. She will talk about her book and do psychic readings for members of the audience.

Tickets are available at www.rebeccarosen.com/events. Tickets are $65 and $80 and include a signed copy of the book.