Autorama back at Cobo Center Feb. 24-26

America's Greatest Hod Rod Show will be back in Detroit February 24-26. More than 800 of the most dazzling cars will be at this year's Autorama.

This year is the 65th anniversay, so you can expect to see some of the most famous Autorama cars ever, such as the Batmobile and Little Deuce Coupe.

General admission tickets start at $20, but can be purchased at a discount at O'Reilly Auto Parts. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.autorama.com.