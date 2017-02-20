Elevate your lip game with the Marvalous Lips collection

Posted:Feb 20 2017 12:03PM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 12:03PM EST

(WJBK) - With so many bottles and tubes out there, it's hard to know which suites your lip style the best. Marva Jackson-Hairston's Marvalous Lips collection has something for everyone.

She carries glosses, lip paints, lipsticks, matte cremes,  frost formulas and the ever-trendy liquid mattes.

Her collection is available at You Gotta Have It Boutique in Southfield. You can also shop online at www.marvalouslips.com.

Marva is having a Presidents' Day Sale, where you get 30% off if you use the code USA. 


