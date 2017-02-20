Elevate your lip game with the Marvalous Lips collection

(WJBK) - With so many bottles and tubes out there, it's hard to know which suites your lip style the best. Marva Jackson-Hairston's Marvalous Lips collection has something for everyone.
She carries glosses, lip paints, lipsticks, matte cremes, frost formulas and the ever-trendy liquid mattes.
Her collection is available at You Gotta Have It Boutique in Southfield. You can also shop online at www.marvalouslips.com.
Marva is having a Presidents' Day Sale, where you get 30% off if you use the code USA.