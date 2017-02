See Michigan native wildlife at Howell Nature Center Good Day See Michigan native wildlife at Howell Nature Center More than 60 animals are on exhibit at the Howell Nature Center. Most of them are native wildlife to Michigan.

- More than 60 animals are on exhibit at the Howell Nature Center. Most of them are native wildlife to Michigan. Beth Baumgartner brought some of the animals in to give us a look, including the screech owl and a porcupine. You can watch in the video player above.

The Howell Nature Center is open 365 days a year from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.howellnaturecenter.org.