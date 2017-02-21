Detroit is guest city at Saint Etienne Design Biennale in France Good Day Detroit is guest city at Saint Etienne Design Biennale in France Detroit will soon be showcased on a world stage. More than 40 Detroit design firms and organizations are heading to France to be featured in an international design show.

The Saint Etienne Design Biennale festival is happening from March 9 - April 9, 2017. Detroit has been selected as the guest city at the design festival.

While there, the Detroiters will present their work, perform and participate in panel discussions. A Detroit gift shop and coffee shop will also be set up to serve Detroit-inspired dishes to the international crowd.

One year ago, Detroit was named a UNESCO Creative City of Design -- the first and only city to receive the title in the United States.

