Ridgedale Players of Troy will hold a special dress rehearsal for Urinetown: The Musical and proceeds will go toward men's health foundations.

The musical's about a town where citizens are required to pay for public restrooms because private toilets are banned due to a terrible water shortage.

Dr. Michael Lutz of MIU's Men's Health Foundation, joins FOX 2 to talk a little bit about urinary health.