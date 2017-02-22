Celebrate National Margarita Day with Classico, Skinny and Ghostbuster margarita recipes

Posted:Feb 22 2017 10:26AM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 01:44PM EST

(WJBK) - Today marks National Margarita Day!

Robert Greager, a manager at MEX will show us how to prepare Classico, Skinny and Ghostbuster margaritas.

Anyone who mentions that it is National Margarita Day will get half-off of one margarita, excluding the Cervezarita Grande.

MEX carries eight kind of margaritas, including the popular Ghostbuster, which includes El Jimador TQ, ghost pepper jam and lemon.

There are locations in Bloomfield and at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.

This story will be updated with the recipe - check back soon.


