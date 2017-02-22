Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Detroit now through March 5 Good Day Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Detroit now through March 5 The 2014 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival Hedwig & The Angry Inch is in Detroit for the next couple weeks. It's at the Fisher Theatre from February 21 - March 5.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been called "gender-bending rock musical." It is the landmark American musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask that is genre-bending with a pulsing score that tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage.

Tickets are still available and are on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 1-800-982-2787, online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Actor Euan Morton, who plays Hedwig, joined us in studio to tell us more about the production. You can watch in the video player above.