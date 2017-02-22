From Lee Thomas to Scar, 'Lion King' villain Good Day From Lee Thomas to Scar, 'Lion King' villain The Lion King on Broadway is an amazing fantasy of puppets and actor seamlessly coming together in one spectacular show.

Jennifer Ivey is the hair and make up supervisor for the Lion King. She is responsible for the 49 cast members getting their game faces on for the show.

On this day, she offered to show us firsthand how the actors get transformed into character -- and did up Lee Thomas as the villain Scar from the show. You can see how Lee's makeup turned out in the video player above.

"I think the mantra of Scar is not evil, it's, 'I desserve everything,'" says Mark Campbell with a smirk. He's Broadway actor who plays Scar in the show.

The Lion King is at the Detroit Opera House now through February 26, 2017.

Tickets prices start at $25. You can get tickets at all Ticketmaster locations, online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-982-2787 and at The Fisher Theatre box office and the Detroit Opera House box office.